Trinidad and Tobago hockey 5s teams celebrated on return

Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey team were welcomed home on Monday at the Piarco International Airport VIP room, after winning Pan Am Hockey 5s silver in Jamaica. -

The national men's and women's hockey teams were welcomed home Monday night after performing creditably at the Hockey 5s Pan Am Cup in Jamaica. The women, who placed fourth, just missed out on qualification for the inaugural 2024 Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman. The men earned their berth by placing second in the hemispheric tournament.

The men's team defeated Caribbean neighbours Jamaica as well as Panama, Paraguay, Guatemala and Costa Rica. The Calypso Stickmen only faltered in the final against USA, going under 3-2 in a tense penalty shootout, after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Team TTO was the highest scoring team of the tournament with 48 goals, while Teague Marcano earned most goals (17) and the tournament MVP award.

Deputy Director of Physical Education and Sport Patrice Charles, who spoke on behalf of Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe, congratulated both teams. He heralded the teams for their performances, and for delivering on the expectations of the government and the public. Charles also praised the TT Hockey Board (TTHB) for its efforts in raising the standard and profile of the sport and reiterated the commitment of his ministry and the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago to supporting the vision and objectives of both national teams.

TTHB president Roger St Rose lauded the teams' efforts and pledged the support of the NGB executive to continue rebuilding the men's and women's programmes and help the athletes succeed at the highest level.

Men's head coach Darren Cowie was high in praise of both teams, saying that although they would be disappointed with their placing, they demonstrated a tremendous passion when stepping onto the field. Focusing on his charges, Cowie said the coaching staff was proud of the maturity they showed during the tournament, adding that it was excellent preparation for the hockey competition at the CAC Games.

Looking ahead to Oman, Cowie said the players are excited for the challenge of playing against the best hockey squads in the world.

Team captain Akim Toussaint, a long-time servant of the game, thanked his teammates and the public, who would have tuned in to the livestream of the games, for their support. Toussaint explained that the Hockey 5s format suited the TT players since it relies heavily on skill and speed. Although excited for the World Cup, Toussaint said the team will shift focus on preparations for the traditional format (11-a-side) at the CAC Games, which is a qualifier for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

The CAC Games will be held in San Salvador, El Salvador from June 23 - July 8, 2023 and the Pan Am Games takes place from October 20 - November 5, 2023 in Santiago, Chile.