Soca Warriors to the world!

Soca Warriors players train at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on Thursday. The team face Guatemala on Sunday in a friendly, in Pennsylvania. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

THE EDITOR: Never in doubt! Coachman Eve, we Trinbagonians have never stopped supporting TT football. We will support our Soca Warriors win, lose or draw.

I can sense your pain and frustration in the midst of overwhelming odds and a lot of issues regarding the state of our football. Coach is correct, this is the best chance of heading to the World Cup in 2026.

One is that three CONCACAF nations have automatically qualified due to being hosts: Mexico, USA and Canada. I would go further by saying the current pool of players are the most talented we’ve had since the Strike Squad era. This lot has the potential to surpass the achievements of the Strike Squad.

Guatemala is not to be taken lightly. They are Central American and they play rough and sometimes dirty. Therefore we have to be equally ruthlessly to get the desired results.

Guadeloupe is a French national team, not even a France B team, they are a European opposition. Doesn’t matter, we will crush them! Focus on the football and each game, one at a time. The armchair critics will run their goat mouths either way.

I urge Eve to stick to quality and technical players who will suit your system and style of play. If the players are good enough, they are old enough; experience does not always win football games.

Nathaniel James as the lone number nine, Corbin and Auvray running riot on the wings, Justin Sadoo, Che Benny and Daniel Phillips as an industrious midfield unit.

Alvin Jones, Ross Russell Jr as hybrid fullbacks and Neptune, Trimmingham as ball-playing centre backs in front of brother Marvin.

I am afraid that as long as the PNM is in office, getting a pitch to train on will always be a challenge and funding from corporate stakeholders will be directed to financing the PNM and their priorities – sports not being one of them.

Nevertheless, coach Angus Eve has our full support, through thick and thin, no matter the opposition, no matter the weather, to infinity and beyond!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas