Ramharack: Massy WCPL 'life-changing opportunity'

Ambikah Mongroo, second from left, Senior VP, Massy Group, holds the WCPL trophy with Natalie Black O'Connor, head, Branding and Hospitality, Massy, as West Indies players Lee-Ann Kirby, left, and Karishma Ramharack look on, at a press conference on Monday at President's Box, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

A life-changing opportunity. This was how West Indies spinner Karishma Ramharack described the Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), which bowls off from August 30 to September 10.

Three teams will battle for the 2023 crown, including defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

At a press conference on Monday, at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Ramharack, who played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the inaugural competition last year, spoke of the the tremendous opportunities the tournament generates.

"The CPL brand has grown tremendously over the years, and it's definitely an honour to be associated with it. Massy has done us ladies proud by partnering to make WCPL happen again, as we couldn't wait to have our own version of CPL.

"For the present group of girls. I can't exaggerate how grateful we are; and for the younger generations to come, this step has been and will continue to create life-changing opportunities for us."

Ramaharack said playing against and with international players has been a priceless experience.

She recalled being intimidated by the fierce attitude of Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, but was presently surprised by how warm and friendly she was off the field.

She said the ability to share knowledge and learn about other cultures was crucial.

With a workforce of almost 70 per cent women at Massy Stores throughout the region, Ambikah Mongroo, senior vice president, Massy Group said her company was serious about the empowerment of women. "Creating opportunities for women to grow and develop is integral to our business, inherent to our purpose," she said on Monday.

She recalled her own rise through the hierarchy "through the opportunities and mentorship and support of other leaders." She said the Massy WCPL parallels this journey.

"This tournament provides a platform for professional athletes to tell their stories. These stories and their passion encourage other young girls and women who want to pursue careers as professional athletes – to reach for the stars."

She said regional unity is another benefit of the annual tournament.

CPL CEO Pete Russell said he was delighted to partner with Massy and looks forward to doing great things together, He said with a bigger player pool, an expanded version of the WCPL, with more teams, could happen in 2024.

He said the other CPL franchise owners

are keen on adding a women's team. However, he said it was important to maintain a high standard of cricket before any expansion can take place.

He said WCPL games will be played before men's matches and he encouraged fans to come out to see both genders play on one ticket.

West Indies player Lee-Ann Kirby said she was excited for the tournament and is looking forward to playing in front of home fans, hopefully wearing a TKR jersey again.

"The energy and enthusiasm that I had last year, I think it's even bigger this year. The feeling if had was phenomenal and I want to feel that again.

"What made the CPL special was winning, bringing home the trophy to Trinidad, and I think that was excellent on the whole team."

If selected for TKR for the 2023 edition, Kirby hopes to see the local fans come out in their numbers for the games. "You'd feel more comfortable with the support that we supposed to be getting from home. Everybody should come out and support TKR, if I'm playing in that team."

She said more teams would augur well for the Caribbean, as more players would get the opportunity to showcase their talents.