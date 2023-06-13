Pulling teeth to get a drain fixed

THE EDITOR: I have been trying since the beginning of 2022 to get the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation to start reconstruction of a public drain behind properties on Bamboo Drive in Champs Fleurs.

As you know, this has been a constant begging yet up till now they haven't started.

I have to spoken to my counsellor and engineers of the corporation so many times about this drain, which is over 70 years old and in dire need of repairs.

This drain doesn't have a concrete base in certain areas. As a result, water from the runoff from hills and homes has cut through the wall of the drain and has begun to undermine some properties which ring this drain.

I can't see how this state of affairs appears not to be serious enough for the folks at the regional corporation to effect repairs to this drain.

It has got to the stage where I feel as if this corporation is stalling, for whatever reason, on getting this drain repaired. There are many houses which could be affected.

Last year was a nightmare when the rains came and now the rainy season is upon us again and the corporation still persists in not repairing this drain.

We have even tried contacting the minister who represents the area but no results. Even tried contacting the minister responsible for local government but could not reach Mr Al-Rawi. When will this nightmare end?

I have sent photos and all the information to the regional corporation to show them the need for this drain to be urgently repaired.

The corporation claims they have investigated the issue, but nothing has been done. This drain is creating a nightmare to residents in Bamboo Drive, Champs Fleurs. Something needs to be done.

RON FRANK HILL

Champs Fleurs