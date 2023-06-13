Preserve 125-year-old Caparo water tank

THE EDITOR: Caparo villagers want the Trinidad Government Railway (TGR) water tank to be listed by the National Trust.

There is urgent need for the National Trust to effect repairs to the 125-year-old water tank to ensure safety for the community. This is a noteworthy case for the National Trust, which must not look at only preserving historical structures in urban areas.

The Caparo water tank has the capacity to contain 10,000 gallons of water which were used by locomotives manufactured in Leeds, England, as they were coal-powered, for the trains which passed and knitted the rural and agricultural communities.

These communities included Enterprise, Depot Hall, Todds Road, Caparo, Mamoral Crossing, Brasso Piedra, Flanagin Town, Brasso, Tabaquite, Mitchell’s Gap, TCO, Brother’s Road, San Pedro, Dades Trace and Rio Claro.

This was until 1965, when then prime minister Dr Eric Williams foolishly shut down the train system, which, if it was operational today, would have solved our critical transportation issues and the movement of people and services, especially to rural communities.

The train from Jerningham Junction to Rio Claro was called the “Manicou Train” because it traversed the bushes of central Trinidad.

Research has revealed that the trains used to stop in Caparo for an hour or so to fill its engine.

Additionally, the tank was serviced by the then Central Water Distribution Authority which was the forerunner to today’s inefficient WASA.

Water was sourced from the Arena Road/Bancroft reservoir, and because of its installation Chickland Road, Caparo had a full supply of water.

And when the main line was dysfunctional at times, the stationmaster would willingly open the valve for the nearby villagers to access water.

It is time that the National Trust get serious about its mandate and set its eyes beyond the city of Port of Spain and look at rural areas where there are numerous artifacts and projects and buildings that necessitate positive action and support.

The National Trust with its mandate should act quickly is and restore the tank to its original glory as this tank symbolises the strength and unity of the people of Caparo.

We feel this railway artifact is Caparo’s contribution to the history and national treasure of the country as it is the only such installation around.

I hope and trust that this request would not be in vain, because if the tank falls apart and bursts, a major slice of our past would be relegated to the dustbin of history.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo