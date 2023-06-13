Nicaragua to appeal Gold Cup expulsion

Nicaraguan players and staff pray after their 1-1 draw with Trinidad and Tobago on March 27, 2023 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago. - David Reid

THE Nicaraguan Football Federation (Fenifut) intends to appeal a decision by the Concacaf disciplinary committee to strip the Central Americans of their place in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and demote them to Concacaf League B.

Nicaragua were punished by the regional governing body for fielding an ineligible player, Uruguayan-born Richard Rodriguez, for eight matches, including a League B clash with Trinidad and Tobago on June 3, 2022 in Nicaragua. Rodriguez entered the match in the 86th minute as a substitute. The match ended 2-1 to the hosts and helped secure Nicaragua's top spot in the group, automatic qualification to the Gold Cup and promotion to League A.

However, Rodriguez's participation was deemed illegitimate as Concacaf stipulates players must reside in a country for at least five years before they can be deemed a naturalised citizen. Rodriguez has not satisfied Concacaf's requirement, which the organisation considered a "severe violation," in a statement on Monday night.

Rodriguez began playing in Nicaragua in 2018-2019 for Real Estelí FC, but his service there has been interrupted with stints in the Paraguayan league for Deportivo Santani (2019) and most recently in Costa Rica for Municipal Liberia (2022).

Nevertheless, the Nicaraguan federation insists it has done nothing wrong. According to a statement published by La Prensa newspaper on Monday, it said, "In recent days, Fenifut received a communication from Concacaf regarding the possible improper alignment of a Nicaraguan player. From that moment on, despite the fact that the time was very short for Fenifut to present its position on the case, the necessary evidence was sent to demonstrate that in said scenario none of the articles established have been violated. Concacaf FIFA Disciplinary Codes and Regulations."

The federation added, "Fenifut is immediately presenting the corresponding appeal, so we call on Concacaf so that, as established in the regulations, its committee of appeal meets immediately for the due review of the case."