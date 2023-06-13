Headache for Angus Eve ahead of Gold Cup

TT head coach Angus Eve, centre, talks to TT players Kaile Auvray, left, and Real Gill before sending them on as substitutes in a friendly vs Guatemala at Subaru Park, Philadelphia on Sunday. - TTFA Media

Head coach of the TT men`s football team Angus Eve has been given a selection headache before he announces the final squad for the 2023 Gold Cup, following a commendable 1-0 win over Guatemala in a friendly match on Sunday. Eve utilised mostly youngsters and local players who are plying their trade in the TT Premier Football League, and they took their chance to impress at Subaru Park, Philadelphia, USA.

Eve has until Wednesday to select his final 23-man squad before their Gold Cup qualifier against Guadeloupe on Friday at the DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, at 4.30pm.

In an interview with the TT Football Association media, Eve said, “Credit to our guys; they made my job very difficult with the performance they put out because we have to select a 23-man squad. We want to re-establish ourselves in the Caribbean and in Concacaf and this is another step in that direction. It was a good team performance and it augurs well for the local league. It is a process and we keep going forward.”

The Soca Warriors won against the 116th-ranked opponents courtesy a penalty scored by Alvin Jones in the 53rd minute, after second-half substitute Real Gill was fouled. Guatemala turned on the pressure in search of an equaliser but TT's defence held firm until the final whistle.

“It was a solid performance, (Goalkeeper) Marvin (Phillip) hardly had any real problems, any shots on goal. The guys were resolute, we played a particular way in the first half to take the crowd out of the game and then we introduced the youngsters in the second half. They brought energy, guile and were braver than the senior players going forward.”

Eve used a new playing system comprising of 3-4-3 formation which he had been working on intensely over the last week. “In the first half the guys were a lit bit timid except for (Duane) Muckette and (Kadeem) Corbin who were showing for the ball,” said Eve.

“In the second half the guys were a lot braver we started to get the ball and play in the pockets and get the wingbacks Ross (Russell Jr) and Alvin (Jones) going and that is the real threat with this format.”

Jones described the win as a great team performance. He said, “It was one of those games that are decided by a set piece, and we were the ones come out with the penalty. It was a new system for us, and the players went out there and executed. It was important for us to go out there and embrace the challenge and a very important for us going into the Gold Cup.”