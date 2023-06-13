$300,000 bail for Defence Force member charged with firing gun

File photo -

A 48-year-old member of the Defence Force was granted $300,000 bail by a justice of the peace after he was charged with three offences arising out of his allegedly firing his licensed gun into the air.

Police reported that Anthony “Dubz” Phillip of Covigne Road, Diego Martin, a warrant officer, was charged on Sunday by PC Aris-Mendez with three offences: firing his gun within 40 metres of the road; having rounds of ammunition in excess of his entitlement under his firearms user’s licence (FUL); and being in possession of 33 rounds of 9-mm ammunition in contravention of his FUL.

Phillip will appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on July 3.

Police reported that at about 12.30 am on June 8, a police officer saw Phillip allegedly fire three shots in the air while standing outside Ann and Spike’s Minimart and Bar in Diego Martin. Phillip was arrested later that day, when he handed over his FUL booklet, two magazines with 30 rounds of ammunition and his Glock19 pistol.