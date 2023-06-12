Williams, Orr, Garibana, Bain win Lease singles titles

Anneleise Orr plays a shot in her match against Karissa Mohammed in the Lease Operators Ltd Girls Under-12 semi-finals, Junior Tennis Tournament, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Sunday. PHOTO:ANGELO MARCELLE 11-09-2023 -

Zelig Williams prevailed in several close battles to lift the boys' under-12 singles trophy at the Lease Operators Junior Tennis tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on Sunday.

Williams created yet another upset in the tournament defeating second seed Ryan Steuart in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the final. In the semi-final round, Williams needed a comeback in a tense battle against Jaysean Wells, which he survived 5-7, 6-3, 12-10. Steuart had a simpler route beating Favian Dates 6-1, 6-0.

In the girls' equivalent, Anneleise Orr recovered from a set down to surprise the top seed Karissa Mohammed 3-6, 6-2, 10-7. In the previous round, Orr stopped the second seed Suri Ramcharan 7-6 (9), 6-3 while Mohammed defeated Cherdine Sylvester 6-4, 5-7 (11-9).

Jovan Garibana was crowned the champion of the boys' U-14 singles winning 6-4, 7-6 (4) against Nirav Dougdeen in a thrilling finale. In the semis, Garibana defeated Brian Harricharan 5-7, 6-4 (10-7) and Dougdeen overcame Christopher Khan 6-4, 6-2.

However, Dougdeen and Harricharand left the arena as champions as both youngsters teamed up to claim the boys' U-14 doubles title.

Makeda Bain won the girls U-14 final comprehensively against Abba Campbell- Smith 6-2, 6-1. In the semis, Bain had stiff competition against Abba's sister Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith but prevailed 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-7. Abba won 6-4,6-4 against Madison Khan in their semifinal.

Bain and Khan partnered to lift the girls' U-14 doubles 6-0, 6-3 against the Campbell-Smith sisters.

Eli Paty won the boys' U-10 division one final beating Rohan Ramcharitar 0-4, 4-1 10-7. Austin Ward was in winner`s row in the division two final outclassing Malik Bain 6-2.

Playing in the girls' U-10 division one, Rukha Campbell- Smith had a walkover victory against Charisma Rasiah and a 4-0, 4-2 win against Teijha Wellington.