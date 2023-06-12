Trinidad gets Test, ODI, T20 in India tour

Trinidad and Tobago will host one Test, one ODI and one Twenty20 match during India's tour of the West Indies from July 12 to August 13.

The tour begins with a Test match in Dominica from July 12-16, before shifting to the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad for a July 20-24 contest.

TT will host the third match of the ODI series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on August 1.

The T20 series bowls off at the same venue on August 3, before shifting to Guyana and Florida.

India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20s.

India tour of West Indies 2023:

​Test Matches

12-16 July: 1st Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica

20-24 July: 2nd Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

​CG United ODIs

27 July: 1st CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

29 July: 2nd CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

1 August: 3rd CG United ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

T20 Internationals

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana

8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida