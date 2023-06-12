Trinidad and Tobago beat Guatemala 1-0 ahead of Gold Cup qualifier

Alvin Jones - TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago beat Guatemala 1-0 on Sunday in a friendly football encounter at Subaru Park, Philadelphia, USA.

An Alvin Jones penalty, in the 52nd minute, proved the difference and leaves national men's coach Angus Eve with much to ponder before he announces his Concacaf Gold Cup squad in a few days. TT face Guadeloupe on June 16 in the Concacaf Gold Cup qualifying tournament, at DRV PNK Stadium, Ft Lauderdale.

After a goalless first half and a delay owing to a power outage, TT's offence was ignited with the introduction of substitutes Real Gill and Kaile Auvray.

After some good passing, TT were awarded a penalty when Gill was fouled in the area as he tried to get on the end of a left-sided cross.

The experienced Jones took the responsibility and sent the goalie the wrong way as he calmy slotted the ball to the keeper's left.

Guatemala pressed for the equaliser but TT's defence held firm, led by an alert Marvin Phillip in goal.

The Central Americans had one last chance in stoppage time when their skipper Gerardo Cordillo's cross from the right found Esteban Garcia, but he blazed his shot over the bar.

TT starting XI: Marvin Phillip (GK), Sheldon Bateau, Alvin Jones, Ross Russell Jr, Josiah Trimmingham. Justin Garcia, Jameel Neptune, Duane Muckette, Michel Poon Angeron, Kristian Lee-Him, Kadeem Corbin.