"Local government election issues"

The local government election has been set for August 14, and it is an apt time to address some of the behaviours and actions that are truly counterproductive during this season.

Unfortunately, history has shown us that in an election season, race and ethnicity still play a role in political attitudes and can sometimes be used as a tool by some for political support.

Racial bias and discrimination are heightened and the relative unity we enjoy as a nation is disrupted in a major way.

Rather than a season that divides us, we should look at elections as a time to espouse the best democratic principles and practices in order for all citizens to exercise full suffrage to choose our representatives in free and fair elections.

Too often in recent times, there are publications of language and rhetoric over the various mediums of communication that carry racial and discriminatory undertones which have the propensity to encourage disunity rather than unity.

The noble aspiration of our twin republic is to be a nation devoid of any and all forms of discrimination and prejudice.

The Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) is mandated as part of its responsibilities under the Equal Opportunity Act (EOA) to discourage racial discrimination and to actively encourage through education, racial equality and harmony across all demographics of society, that is in keeping with the tenets of a just society.

That is to say, a society that validates fairness, equity, equality and liberty through its constitution and the EOA.

As a republican and democratic society with a 60-year track record of free and fair elections, it is one of the most diversified populations in the world where every creed and race have the unbridled rights to practice their religious beliefs and cultures and to vote in elections without any state oppression; it is an achievement we must as a people guard jealously to not ever squander.

This we can only safeguard by being vigilant in what we say and do to neither offend or stroke the flames of disunity amongst our fellow citizens generally and especially during the imminent elections to be held.

Let the elections bring out the best of us as a true rainbow nation. Robust campaigning is healthy but disparaging remarks about others creed, race, ethnicity, marital status, religion and disability is to be discouraged and have zero tolerance for same.

The EOC is ever watchful of the narratives and nuances in the public domain and will continue to do so during the upcoming election season. The public is reminded that the EOC, by law, is mandated to receive complaints of discrimination, investigate and offer conciliation/mediation services to resolve issues.

However, the EOC can only receive complaints and cannot pursue complaints that are plainly set out in the public domain. For instance, there may be newspaper articles that speak to certain acts of discrimination. Therefore, it is up to members of the public to seek the intervention of the EOC by initiating a complaint of discrimination.

The alleged act of discrimination must take place under one of the four broad categories: Employment, Education, Provision of Goods and Services, and Provision of Accommodation. To lodge a complaint, visit our website www.equalopportunity.gov.tt or send an email to complaints@eoc.gov.tt.

The EOC says let TT local government elections be without language and or conduct that will instigate racial discord and disunity. We must aspire to do better.