Defence Force climb top of TT Premier League

Dwight Quintero of Defence Force FC nutmegs Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin goalkeeper Tyrese Reefer, for the first goal of their Premier League match at the Arima Velodrome on Sunday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Defence Force climbed to the top of the TT Premier Football League, with two matches to go, following a resounding 3-1 victory over Point Fortin Civic at the Arima Velodrome, Arima on Sunday.

Dwight Quintero's scoring streak continued as he netted the opening goal for Defence Force in the 20th minute. Quinter, on a one-on-one with goalie Tyrese Reefer, showed good composure to slip the ball between his legs for a 1-0 advantage.

Veteran striker Hashim Arcia doubled the lead for Army on the stroke of half-time. The lanky striker converted a penalty to head into the half-time interval with a 2-0 lead.

Brent Sam erased any doubts for the “Teteron Boys” as he bagged the third goal in the 57th minute. Sam, 27, has been one of the leading scorers in the league this season and can consider himself unlucky not to be included in national coach Angus Eve`s provisional squad for the Gold Cup 2023. Marcus Joseph's consolation item in the 64th added some respectability to the final score-line.

The victory saw Army (50 points from 20 games) leapfrog AC Port of Spain (49 points from 19 matches) who dropped crucial points in their title hunt on Saturday.

AC PoS were held to a 1-1 draw against fifth-placed Police FC at the Police Barracks, St James.

The “Town Boys” are without core players in the midfield – skipper Duane Muckette, Michel Poon-Angeron and Che Benny – who are all on national duty in preparation for the Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers a few days away.

National utility player Joevin Jones joined Police FC three weeks ago and has certainly changed their fortune since leaving Inter Miami. Jones scored his third goal of the campaign in the 33rd minute for the lawmen. However, his goal was cancelled out by Sedale Mc Clean in the 42nd minute. The second half ended goalless. Police FC remained in fifth position with 33 points.

In another match, Willis Plaza scored a first-half brace to secure a 3-1 win for Central FC over cellar-placed Cunupia FC.

Former national striker Plaza gave his team the 1-0 lead at the half-hour mark. However, Cunupia FC equalised three minutes later through Ricardo Williams. Central FC regained the lead via Plaza in the 36th minute.

Cunupia FC were searching for the equaliser in the second half but Kesean St. Rose`s goal in the 53rd sealed the victory for the Central team.