Cocoyea pensioner beaten, robbed at home

A pensioner from Cocoyea was beaten and robbed at his home on Saturday night by two gunmen.

The 65-year-old victim of Stewart Street reported that at around 9.30 pm, two men, each with a gun, entered the house through the front door.

He was in his living room, and the front door was open.

The gunmen, each wearing a hoodie jacket covering their face, announced a robbery and hit the victim several blows about his body.

The gunmen took $2,700, his cell phone valued at $1,900, and walked through the front door.

PC Ramdath and other police from the Southern Division visited the scene and searched for the gunmen without luck.

The suspects are both of African descent, slim built, and dark in complexion. PC Ramdath is continuing investigations.