Chief Sec praises Davidson: 'Tobago lost a fighter'

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - File photo

As the news of the death of former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chairman 95-year-old Dr Jefferson Davidson continues to circulate, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has expressed his condolences, praising him for his contributions to politics on the island.

In a press release, Augustine described Davidson as an academic, intellectual and firm believer in good governance.

He said, “Tobago benefited from Dr Davidson's political contribution at a time when the island embarked on a new phase in its political history, and we’ll be forever grateful for his input and expertise.”

Davidson was a former chairman of the assembly and its first presiding officer. He was also a recipient of a national award in 2015, the Public Service Medal of Merit (Gold), and also received the Tobago Medal of Honour, Gold, for Distinguished and Outstanding Service in the sphere of public service at the 2023 THA Awards.

Augustine added that Davidson will be remembered for his energy and commitment to advancing Tobago's development. He said Tobago has lost one of its fighters for greater autonomy, and it is now left for this generation of leaders to carry on the fight.