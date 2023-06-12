Carnival accounting or clever accounting?

Clyde Weatherhead - -

CLYDE WEATHERHEAD

At a recent JSC meeting, the THA accounts for the October Carnival in Tobago were examined. According to a newspaper report, a PNM member of the JSC had this to say:

“Based on submissions from the Division of Finance, the total income for October Carnival was $9,207,183, which comprised a THA subvention of $8,368,153, corporate donations of $830,000 and gate receipts of $9,030.

“But when we look at the expenditure, we have a deficit from the Tobago Carnival of $706,317.58, so the Tobago Carnival registered a loss, based on the figures that we received from the Division.”

So, this JSC was examining the THA administration and the THA accounts, and therefore the financial outcome of the Tobago October Carnival is being evaluated to see if the THA made a profit or loss in the Carnival.

Isn’t that so?

Based on that, is the financial outcome of the national Carnival also evaluated based on Government’s accounts or those of the Ministry of Culture? Not at all!

What we usually hear is about the “success” of the Carnival based on hotel occupancy, the financial success of the fete promoters, the mas band producers, other events like Panorama, etc.

We never hear about whether the Government or the Culture Ministry (or even the NCC) made a profit or loss based on its accounts.

Was Carnival 2023,or 2022, or any other year profitable or loss-making, based on the political administration’s accounts?

So, why is the financial success or otherwise of the Tobago Carnival being measured by the political administration’s accounts?

The only plausible reason is the political tit-for-tat (scoring political points) rather than real accountability.

How is a THA subvention a THA “income” for October Carnival 2022?

From the THA accounts, wouldn’t that be an expenditure since it is paid out of the THA accounts to others?

Did the THA receive sponsorships from private companies? Is that THA income?

Did the THA collect gate receipts? If so, at what and when?

Were the promoters of shows at Shaw Park and fetes everywhere not in receipt of gate receipts?

Did they pay taxes to the THA?

Did the band leaders pay the THA taxes on the sale of costumes or payment of band fees?

Did the hotels and guest houses or Caribbean Airlines pay taxes to the THA?

How about the alcohol manufacturers and distributors, the bars, etc and the music truck suppliers?

Wouldn’t such taxes be the THA’s Income from Carnival? Not the subventions it paid out!

Political posturing apart, if this is how the financial outcome of that Carnival is to be assessed, is that how the national Carnival is assessed?

If so, wouldn’t that financial evaluation be just as misleading as this one for the THA and Tobago Carnival?

We must be very careful about what passes for accountability and financial accounting for public monies even before JSC’s of the Parliament.