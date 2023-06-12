Blue pill or the red pill?

A security guard speaks to disappointed members of the public outside Invaders Bay Tower, Mucurapo, Port of Spain, on Friday after the cancellation of the launch of Star Network's Blue Mobile Network on Friday morning. - Anisto Alves

ON FRIDAY morning, under a clear blue sky and brilliant sunshine, dozens of prospective customers showed up at Invaders Bay in the hope of getting a phone and a laptop for a dollar each.

It was a successful marketing pitch by Star Network, which had promoted its "Blue Mobile Network" online with an incentive offer that struck the fancy of many. It wouldn't become clear until late on Thursday that the offer had a condition, a potential customer could sign up for a budget plan and get two smartphones for a dollar each or go for a premium plan at $256 monthly and get a smartphone and a laptop for a dollar each.

If anything that seemed to improve the proposition. There was a catch, but it was a caveat that aligned with the launch of a new network. But there were other eyes on this landmark event.

Within hours of the launch, TSTT's CEO Lisa Agard wrote to the Telecommunications Authority (TATT) asking for clarification about the proposed new network, given that no new telecommunications concessions had been granted.

TATT had boots on the ground on Friday morning, asking the principals of the business, one of whom, Keron Les Pierre, was a finalist in the Chamber of Commerce 2022 Champions of Business Awards, to explain their business model. The authority left satisfied, as evidenced by a subsequent press release, confirming in writing that, "There is no new mobile network operator in Trinidad and Tobago." Responding to accusations by TSTT that Star Network was a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Star Network noted in a release that, "This information is misleading and false."

A press release from Star Network on Wednesday stated that, "The Blue Mobile Network leverages the robust infrastructure of an existing mobile network, ensuring seamless connectivity and reliable service across the nation."

A final press release from DigicelTT completed the puzzle, advising that the Irish company's local network would provide Star Network's infrastructure and services. As it turns out, this arrangement with Digicel is the definition of an MVNO, which builds its business by purchasing bulk access to an existing network, then providing its own customer incentives and business emphasis.

MNVOs exist in developed markets to pursue niches that larger carriers don't have the resources to explore properly.

It isn't clear why Star Network approached the saturated local mobile market in the way it chose to, but a rethinking of its brand strategy is likely to be underway. The company's website was taken down on Friday and a new site, at a new URL posted on Sunday. The services it will offer remain a mystery. As a new option in the telecommunications market, Star Network should learn from these early hiccups and prepare to be more transparent in its operations to win the confidence of the public.