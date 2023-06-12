Bloodshed continues unabated: 6 MURDERS IN 2 DAYS

MURDER HOUSE: THe house in St Thomas Street, Tunapuna, where Quincy Gopaul and Isaiah Esom were shot dead on Saturday night. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

THE murders are continuing unabated, with the country's six latest victims falling to bullets between Friday evening and Saturday night. Up to press time, the murder toll stood at 254.

In the most recent incident, Quincy Gopaul and Isaiah Esom, both 24, were at a house on St Thomas Street, Tunapuna, at around 8.50 pm when a black Nissan X-Trail drove up to them and two masked gunmen got out.

The gunmen walked into the house and shot Gopaul and Esom several times before getting back in the X-Trail and driving off.

A relative heard the gunshots and on checking, saw both men bleeding on the floor.

The Tunapuna police were called in and the bodies were removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy.

Crime scene investigators visited the scene and recovered six spent .308 shells and six spent 9 mm shells.

Newsday visited the area where Gopaul and Esom were killed but the house appeared to be locked up and no one answered our calls. The street outside the house was deserted.

In an unrelated incident on Friday night, police said Tyrell Webster Thomas, 20, was at the corner of Agra Street and the Western Main Road, St James, at around 8 pm when he was shot several times.

Police from the Western Division Task Force were called in along with the district medical officer who ordered Thomas' body removed.

Investigators said another man was wounded in this attack and was taken to hospital where he remained warded in critical condition up to Sunday afternoon.

Crime scene investigators visited that scene and found eight shotgun cartridges and seven spent shells.

Also on Saturday night, 41-year-old Danielle Agard, was gunned down at her Salazar Trace, Point Fortin, home.

Police said residents heard gunshots at around 10 pm and on checking saw Agard bleeding on the porch of the home.

Homicide investigators visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared her dead.

On Friday afternoon brothers Raymond Weekes, 47, and Andy Weekes, 37, were shot dead while liming on Davis Street, off Belmont Circular Road, Belmont.

Police said the men were shot at by two masked gunmen, one of whom was wearing a army-type camouflage kit.

The men recently returned from their job as construction workers and were still wearing rubber work boots when they were killed.

Apart from the six murders on the weekend, two men were shot while standing near a shop in Wallerfield on Sunday morning.

Police said the men, 25 and 65, were standing near the shop on Orchid Drive at around 8.45 am when two masked gunmen in dark clothing approached and shot them.

The 25-year-old was shot in his chest while the 65-year-old was shot in his right arm. The gunmen then ran off. Passers by later took the wounded men to hospital.

As of Sunday afternoon, the younger victim was said to be in a semi-stable condition while the older victim was in stable condition and expected to be discharged soon. No arrests have been made and Arima police are continuing enquiries.