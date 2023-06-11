Two killed in Tunapuna shooting

File photo/David Reid

TWO men were gunned down while liming at a house in Tunapuna on Saturday night.

Police said Quincy Gopaul and Isaiah Esom, both 24, were at a house on Thomas Street, at around 8.50 pm when a black Nissan X-Trail drove up to them and two masked gunmen got out.

The gunmen walked into the house and shot Gopaul and Esom several times before getting back in the X-Trail and driving off.

A relative heard the gunshots and on checking saw both men bleeding on the floor.

Tunapuna police were called in and the bodies were removed to the Forensic

Science Centre for autopsy.

Crime scene investigators visited the scene and found six spent .308 shells and six spent 9 mm shells.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) are continuing enquiries.