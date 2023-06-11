Man, 65, among two shot in Wallerfield attack

Two men were being treated on Sunday after a shooting in Wallerfield in the morning.

Police said the men, 25 and 65, were standing near a shop on Orchid Drive at around 8.45 am when two masked gunmen in dark clothing approached and shot them.

The 25-year-old was shot in his chest while the 65-year-old was shot in his right arm. The gunmen then ran off. Passers by later took the wounded men to hospital.

As of Sunday afternoon, the younger victim was said to be in a semi-stable condition while the older victim was in stable condition and expected to be discharged soon.

No arrests have been made and Arima police are continuing enquiries.