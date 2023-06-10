Zelig Williams upsets Sanjay Ramcharitar in Lease Operators tennis

Brian Harricharan plays a shot in the Boys' 14 and Under singles quarter-final match aganist Connor Carrington at the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Saturday. - Anisto Alves

ZELIG Williams created an upset when he defeated the first-seeded player in the boys Under-12 singles category at the Lease Operators Junior Tennis tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on Saturday.

Williams got past Sanjay Ramcharitar 6-1, 6-4 to progress to the semi-finals. Jaysean Wells also advanced to the final four with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Novak Malcolm, Favian Dates outlasted Abhishek Ramdeen 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 and second-seeded Ryan Steuart was a 6-0, 6-4 winner over Adrian Sanchez.

In the girls Under-14 singles quarter-finals, Makeda Bain defeated Lilly Mohammed 6-1, 6-4 and first-seeded Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith eased past Elyse Ferguson 6-0, 6-2.

Em-Miryam’s younger sister also showed quality with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Charde Sylvester and second-ranked Madison Khan progressed with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Naomi Mohammed.

Doubles matches were also contested. Sisters Cyra and Suri Ramcharan defeated Sylvester and Anya Romany in the girls Under-14 doubles quarter-finals 6-3, 7-5. Later in the day however, the Ramcharan sisters lost to the Campbell-Smith sisters 2-6, 2-6 in the sem-finals. In the other semi-final, Bain and Madison Khan beat Mohammed sisters Lilly and Naomi 6-3, 6-1.

The tournament continues from 9 am on Sunday.