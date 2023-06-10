'Weapons of mass destruction' found in Debe, Venezuelan held

Four guns and magazines, seized by police in Debe, on display at Marabella Police Station on Saturday. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Southern Division police found four high-powered guns and 11 magazines during a roadblock exercise on Friday night at the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension and arrested a 30-year-old Venezuelan man.

On Saturday, the head of the division, Snr Supt Richard Smith, showed the media the weapons which are housed at the Marabella police station. He referred to the items as "weapons of mass destruction."

He said at around 7.15 pm on Friday, Southern Division Task Force officers, under the supervision of Insp Ramlogan and Sgts Joseph and Mason, stopped and searched an AD wagon near the Debe roundabout. The officers found four AK-47 in a crocus bag as well as the magazines.

The suspect, who lives in Marabella, was the lone occupant. He did not speak English. The police do not know where he was heading or coming from.

Also part of the exercise were W/Cpl Plentie, Cpl Poolchan and other officers.