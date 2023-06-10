Venezuelan arrested with 'weapons of mass destruction'

Snr Supt Richard Smith, centre, and Southern Division officers display four guns and magazines seized from a Venezuelan in Debe at Marabella Police Station on Saturday. - Lincoln Holder

Southern Division police have foiled what could have been a devastating outcome if four "weapons of mass destruction" had been put to use by criminals, and the investigators believe their roadblocks are yielding results.

Investigators are urging the public to be patient while police conduct these types of exercises in an effort to take guns off the streets.

On Friday night, Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) police seized four AK-47 assault rifles and 11 magazines during a roadblock exercise at the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension near the roundabout in Debe.

They also arrested a 30-year-old Venezuelan man and were trying to determine what gang, if any, he was affiliated with. The police said he works as a courier.

On Saturday, the head of the division, Snr Supt Richard Smith, referred to the high-powered guns and magazines as "weapons of mass destruction," saying they are capable of causing mayhem. He and ASP Jaikaran co-ordinated the exercise which included members of the Canine Branch.

No ammunition was found in the magazines.

Security analyst and CEO of AE Tactical Ltd Luke Hadeed said if the weapons found have been identified as AK-47, they are "highly dangerous" because of their capacity to use 7.62 military-grade cartridges.

Like Smith, Hadeed considered AK-47 assault rifles as weapons of war and of mass destruction.

"They have a tendency to be fully automatic. It is of grave public concern, and it is good that the police have taken them off the streets," Hadeed told Sunday Newsday.

He explained that one magazine can carry 30 to 50 rounds of ammunition, and some have armour-piercing bullets.

"Even though some might not be armour-piercing, they can penetrate bullet-proof vests," he said.

Hadeed urged the public to continue supporting the police with information to help rid the streets of these weapons.

Smith recalled that at around 7.15 pm on Friday, SDTF police, under the supervision of Insp Ramlogan and Sgts Joseph and Mason, stopped and searched a white AD wagon near the Debe roundabout.

The officers found four AK-47 in a crocus bag as well as the magazines.

"I know we prevent something major from happening somewhere. We don't know where he was going, but I know we prevented something significant regarding this find," Smith said.

Smith showed the media the weapons housed at the Marabella police station.

The suspect, who lives at Harmony Hall in Marabella, was the lone occupant. He did not speak English. The police do not know where he was heading or coming from.

Smith added the Venezuelan does not have a licence issued in TT. However, he had an international one issued in Venezuela, valid until February 2024.

The police were awaiting a translator to speak with the suspect on Saturday.

Smith said the type of fire-powered weapons found often put the police at a disadvantage against criminals.

He added that some social media users often share posts about roadblocks in progress, identifying the locations.

"We are looking into that because people are trying to expose what we are doing. Sometimes when people see roadblocks are taking place, they alert others with blinking lights. But we have techniques to combat that.

"We are finding ways to overcome that. We know we could be exposed at times but that will not deter us. We are continuing the fight against crime, and we intend to win this fight."

Also part of the exercise were W/Cpl Plenty, Cpl Poolchan and PCs Insan Ali, Loutan, Jugmohan, Lake, Ramcharan and Mohammed.

A few days ago, at the Caricom heads meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris in the Bahamas, the Prime Minister held comprehensive discussions emphasising regional security and regional energy concerns.

Concerning security and gun trafficking, the US is set to appoint an experienced prosecutor from the Department of Justice as a co-ordinator for Caribbean firearms prosecutions.

The US has also pledged support for the regional Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CGIU) established in TT.