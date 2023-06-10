True leadership lacking in Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - File photo - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Bill Gates once stated that future leaders would be those who empower others.

While this concept is relevant anywhere in the world including right here in Trinidad and Tobago, it appears to be ineffective in the case of both Prime Minister Rowley and former prime minister Persad-Bissessar.

Despite their attempts, they seem reluctant to relinquish their grip on power, thereby hindering the true realisation of empowerment.

This contradiction highlights a divergence between both of their aspirations and actions, limiting the progress towards a leadership model that fosters genuine empowerment in the country.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings