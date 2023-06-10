Toussaint, Marcano keep Hockey World Cup dream alive

The TT men's hockey team pose for a photo at the Piarco International Airport before leaving for the Hockey 5s Pan American Cup in Kingston, Jamaica. -

AKIM Toussaint and Teague Marcano both notched hat-tricks as TT men’s senior hockey team defeated Panama 10-1 in the quarterfinals of the Hockey 5s Pan American Cup in Kingston, Jamaica on Friday.

Marcano, the leading goalscorer in the tournament, has 11 goals. Mickell Pierre scored twice and Shawn Phillip and Jordan Vieira scored one goal each. Finding the back of the net for Panama was Jasson Miranda.

The TT men played Jamaica in the semi-finals at 8.15 pm on Friday for a spot at the 2024 Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman.

Late on Thursday night, the TT women suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to the US in the semi-finals and will now play in the third-place playoff. Felicia King was on target for TT and scoring twice for the US was Linnea Gonzales.

TT will face Paraguay in the third-place playoff at 6.30 pm on Saturday with the winner advancing to the World Cup.

The top three women’s and men’s teams in the Pan Am Cup will book places at the World Cup in Oman next year.