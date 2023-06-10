Things to consider before this election

THE EDITOR: I always knew of the esteemed Prime Minister’s academic background as a geologist.

But his genius as an historian was unknown to me until his announcement of August 14 as the day for local government elections.

August 14 is an important day in global history.

On this day in 1941, The Atlantic Charter between then US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was declared. Effectively, this set out American and British goals for the world after the end of World War II.

It was a statement of intent to fix a broken, shattered world after the devastating and catastrophic effect of global conflict.

Surely, Dr Rowley would have contemplated on this date in history, in announcing a significant election in TT.

Perhaps on the night of August 14, he intends to set out a “Charter” that opens a new chapter for the stability, progress and evolution of this country. Surely in this Charter, the PM, whatever the outcome of the election would declare a genuine and sincere intent to rescue TT from a quagmire of social and economic despair and discontent.

So, notwithstanding the nature of the polls, this election provides the ideal platform for the political articulation of broader national issues.

Truth be told, a dialogue and not monologue, on national issues during a local election may even peak interest and draw out more than the 35-40 per cent of the voting population which is usually the par turnout at these elections.

With just over 24 months before the general elections, one would hope the campaign discourse stretches beyond a confrontational diatribe on box drains, parks and cemeteries. That won't make for lively political discussion, pun intended.

For now, I would not add to the momentum any conspiracy theorists who may suggest encouraging a low voter at Trinidad elections is deliberate and politically premeditated. But the PM is ahead of us.

Maybe that is why in recent time, the tone and tenor of his discourse has focussed on local government reform, of amending laws to inspire and stimulate transparency and accountability in governance.

Today, several countries have embraced the philosophy of accountability and brought significant improvement in public service delivery and efficiency, by enactment and enforcement of relevant legislative instruments.

Such accountability must ensure government officials are not only made answerable to higher authorities in the institutional chain of governance but also, and more importantly, to the general public, mass media and other stakeholders.

You seek my vote? Very well. But in return, you must account.

The PM is no doubt acutely aware that the “good governance and accountability” tune tends to be seasonal akin to soca-parang which plays once in a year.

The population must insist that a debate on such issues as the right to recall legislative reform for councillors, aldermen and mayors take precedence over otherwise hostile and vile political cross-talk, mud-slinging and character-assassination.

So let the debate begin. Eyes and ears are not just on the PM, but on the Leader of the Opposition who positions herself and her party as the government-in-waiting.

The results of this election may very well script the outcome of the one that follows.

ASHVANI MAHABIR

Cunupia