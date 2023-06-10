Shantal Lindsay experiences her Revival

Shantal Lindsay says gospel music became the best choice for her and she will never turn away from it. -

IT’S often been said that children learn what they live.

For gospel artiste and songwriter Shantal Lindsay, truer words were never spoken.

Growing up in a God-fearing household in scenic Buccoo, Tobago, Lindsay was raised in a “church environment” where gospel music was an integral part of her life.

But, she said, while her mother, a single parent in her 20s constantly stressed the importance of having a relationship with Jesus, her home was not always spiritually grounded.

“She (mother) would often tell me that the greatest gift she could give me in life was Jesus and witnessing my relationship with Him would make her the proudest parent,” 30-year-old Lindsay told WMN.

She said despite her mother’s experiences in the secular world, she eventually found her way back to Christ and is, today, a “powerful woman of God and worshipper.

“Her example and teachings have left a lasting impact on me.”

Lindsay’s love for gospel music was also influenced by her experiences at Buccoo’s famous street party, Sunday School.

“I believe that anyone born in the 90s or earlier can relate to the notion of learning their first gospel song in Sunday school. It is a foundational experience that shaped my appreciation for gospel music and contributed to its significance in my life.”

Apart from gospel music, Lindsay was also exposed to the music of Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez), Beenie Man (Moses Anthony Davis) and others from a young age.

“I recall instances where Bunji Garlin and others would be in my living room, jamming with small African drums, while I was around five years old or slightly older but as I matured, I began to understand the distinction between gospel and secular music.”

She said although several secular songs had caught her attention, “Gospel music became the best choice for me and I never turned away from it since.”

Lindsay recalled during her early years, she also faced many challenges and gospel music was a source of solace and strength.

“In those difficult times, I believe that writing and creating music would have also been therapeutic, allowing me to express my emotions and release the burdens I carried.”

At the Signal Hill Secondary School, which she attended, Lindsay’s passion for gospel grew. Many of her peers were Christians who also embraced the genre.

“So it felt natural for us to gravitate towards each-other in high school, where we often found ourselves gathering in the music room during lunch breaks for impromptu singing sessions.”

That passion led to the formation of a gospel band called Matrix, which first performed at a teachers’ Christmas dinner at the school.

She said several of the band’s members have gone on to become top musicians and tutors, collaborating with renowned artistes in the country, in both the gospel and secular arenas.

Lindsay credits Tricia Bocage-Sobers, a respected gospel minister and singer, for providing “invaluable training and mentorship” during her formative years as an artiste.

She said under Bocage-Sobers’ guidance, “I discovered the power of music as a means to connect with Jesus and fulfil purpose.”

Lindsay later got the opportunity to sing one of her songs during one of Bocage-Sobers’ performances.

Of the experience, she said, “It was a significant moment as it marked my official introduction to the gospel music community as a new minister on the rise.”

The singer also performed an original song titled, Struggle (not yet recorded), at an event some years ago, detailing the challenges she experienced during her youth and her journey to gospel ministry.

“This song, which I consider my testimony, delves into my personal struggles and failures, presenting an honest portrayal of life, particularly as a Christian.

“It highlights the reality that being a Christian does not exempt us from challenges and obstacles; the difference lies in the help we receive from the Holy Spirit, who can transform dark situations into blessings or valuable lessons for personal growth.”

As one of Tobago’s top gospel performers, Lindsay is a household name.

Over the past decade, she has amassed an impressive collection of songs and continues to mesmerise audiences with her captivating presence and crisp vocals.

She has performed in St Vincent and the Grenadines and shared the stage with internationally renowned artistes Todd Dulaney during the gospel night of the Tobago Jazz Experience on April 20. Other foreign acts, including Jonathan Nelson, and several Tobago-born artistes also performed at the event.

Lindsay said she will always treasure that opportunity.

“It was overwhelming. As I prepared to go on stage, I felt a mix of excitement and anticipation. However, I quickly refocused my energy on the mission of ministry, understanding that this opportunity was granted to me by God to bless others. It wasn't about me but about how I could minister more effectively and raise the bar in my musical journey.”

She believes Tobago’s gospel singers are being recognised for their talent.

“I firmly believe that the only difference between us and artistes from other regions is geography. We have the same capabilities, talent, and resources to create outstanding music.

“Even if we may not always have the same opportunities, we have the advantage of leveraging technology and our available resources to forge our own path to success.”

Lindsay’s songs, Revival, On My Way and Turn Up Dih Bass are standard fare for gospel listeners and can be accessed on all music platforms.

But Revival holds a special place in her heart as it marked a new beginning for her spiritually and musically.

“I felt that God was urging me to awaken from my comfortable position and strive for more – to seek Him, pursue spiritual growth, and inspire change in our lives, homes, and country.”

She said since releasing Revival she has witnessed its transformative power taking place not only in my life and the church but also around the world.

Other songs like We Call You Jesus and Great God, she believes, continue to impact lives.

“I am inspired to write songs that will withstand the test of time, allowing future generations to benefit from them. Each song I have performed holds a special place in my heart, making it difficult to single out just one.

“The relevance and impact of a song depend on the time, place, and circumstances surrounding it. Every performance is an opportunity to connect with the audience and deliver a message that resonates with them in that moment.”

The singer said her team is working diligently on an album, due to be released in 2024.

Lindsay believes she has grown as an artiste over the years.

“Initially, I was drawn to reggae gospel, but as I have grown, my love for all genres has expanded. I embrace the challenge of pushing myself outside of my comfort zone and experimenting with different styles. But lately, worship music, with its contemporary sound, has been captivating my heart and inspiring my musical expression.”

Asked where she derives material for her songs, Lindsay told WMN, “My song writing process draws inspiration from various sources, such as personal experiences, scriptures I am studying, stories and even my mood at the time.”

But it’s not always easy.

“Sometimes, the words flow effortlessly, while other times, I need to dig deep through prayer and, occasionally, fasting to find the right expression for the message I want to convey.”

Apart from Bocage-Sobers, Lindsay said fellow gospel artistes Blessed Messenger (Tyronne Dominic Walters) and Positive (Joel Murray) have played a significant role in her journey.

She’s also inspired by the work of Chevelle Franklin, Maranda Curtis, Israel Houghton and Kierra Sheard.

“These artists inspire me daily through their ministry, vocal abilities, and lyrical content. It is my aspiration to collaborate with each of them on a song someday, and I declare it into existence.”

Lindsay described Joshua Powder as “my best friend and supporter.

“He has pushed me to be better and bigger than I thought I could ever be and continues to be by my side through it all.”

Acknowledging that all genres of music have the potential to touch one’s soul, Lindsay believes gospel music achieves this in a unique, profound way.

“Every step along the way has taught me valuable lessons, helping me grow and deepen my ministry, always guided by my faith in Christ.”

Always on the lookout for opportunities to spread her ministry, Lindsay said she has received invitations to perform in several Caribbean islands later this year.

“Gospel music has been an integral part of my life, providing solace, strength, and a means of expression. While I appreciate all genres of music, gospel holds a special place in my heart due to its transformative power and ability to touch souls.”