Put ATMs at all private medical facilities

THE EDITOR: I would like to suggest that all private medical centres in Trinidad should install an ATM machine on their premises. The doctors in these private facilities for some reason, can only be paid in cash.

While a visit that has been scheduled by appointment may not present a problem, an emergency can be very stressful if the person who is ill does not have cash with them.

Late last year my husband had to rush me to a private facility after I had a fall on a Sunday night. It was late at night so a doctor had to be called out, as well as a lab technician.

Once I was taken in to be attended to, my husband had to make his way at midnight, to more than one bank, since two of the bank's ATM machines had by that time run out of cash. This was a danger to him since at that time of night he could have very easily been robbed, kidnapper or something worse.

Recently, a few friends have been sharing with me their feelings about the inconvenience of not being able to use their cards at these facilities.

I would like to ask that these medical centres give serious thought to my suggestion.

HILMA BARNES

San Fernando