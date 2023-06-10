Not potholes but ponds

THE EDITOR: I hear some villages and areas are having problems with a lack of a regular water supply.

But I also heard that WASA appears to be putting down retention ponds all over the place. It just so happens that these ponds are along the roadways.

It could be they are digging up the roads under the guise of trying to reach leaking underground pipes in need of repairs, when the truth is, they are digging ponds as they know the rainy season in upon us.

Good thinking on their part as this means we will have very easy access to the water that collects in these ponds along our road network.

So, my good neighbours and friends, please try to avoid driving into these ponds. They are not really potholes and when you drive into them, you are muddying the water. Please help WASA to save water. When they dig these holes and leave them behind, it is really to help all of us.

When the dry season comes around in a few months time, these holes will have already gotten even deeper thus can hold a greater volume of precious water.

Just imagine how we will all be glad then. Those of us without water in the pipes can have a bath, gather water for cooking, flushing, you name it. All manner of uses.

Good job, WASA.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph