No grand send-off for Trinidad and Tobago boxing icon Claude Noel

Wane Clarke, of the Tobago House of Assembly, speaks during the funeral for TT boxing her Claude Noel at the K Allen and Sons Funeral Chapel, Boardway, Arima on Saturday. - Anisto Alves

MOURNERS at the funeral for Claude Noel were left disappointed that Government officials failed to show up for the service of the TT boxing legend at Allen’s Funeral Home in Arima on Saturday.

Former TT boxers, boxing officials, family members and friends turned up to pay tribute to Noel. One official who attended was Tobago House of Assembly (THA) assistant secretary for community development, youth development and sport Wane Clarke.

Tobagonian Noel died at age 74 on May 21 at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope after suffering from diabetes for several years. His boxing career spanned from 1973 to 1984. He held the World Boxing Association lightweight title and was twice holder of the Commonwealth lightweight title.

Noel received the Chaconia Gold Medal in 1982 and the Claude Noel Highway in Tobago was named in his honour.

More than ten people paid tribute to Noel.

Clarke said the THA will honour Noel as soon as possible. “Whenever that time comes and the family so chooses, could work with the THA to do something for him in the Tobago space…we lost a golden one so let’s treasure his memory,” Clarke said.

Boxing promoter and World Boxing Council member Buxo Potts thanked Clarke for attending but was hoping Government officials would have attended.

“Mr Clarke (from) the Tobago House of Assembly (is here), (but) I am not seeing any other Government officials here and it is sad that they are not here because of the iconic figure this man is and what he brought to the country - our first ever boxing world title.”

Potts offered his services to the THA to honour Noel suggesting the creation of a boxing academy in Tobago named after Noel.

“We must learn how to respect our icons and give them their just due,” Potts said.

Newsday tried to contact Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe but was unsuccessful.

Erskine Elcock, Noel’s neighbour in Malabar, Arima said, “I believe that he was not treated as he should…he was an ambassador for TT,” he said as he tried to hold back tears.

Noel lost his sight over the last few years and one of his legs was amputated.

He said Noel should have been given a grand send-off. “I believe that he should have had a national state funeral. This is how we treat our own.”

Former TT boxer Anthony Joseph followed in Elcock’s footsteps by saying Noel’s achievements have been overlooked.

“Claude Noel gave me hope that someone from this little country could have a world champion. I could be a world champion, Claude gave me that hope,” Joseph said.

“This is sad…for someone who broke the glass ceiling, cross that hurdle that no one from TT ever did before to have a funeral service like this is very sad.”

Former councillor of Malabar North Linette Ramcharan attended the funeral. “Let Claude’s life be an example for us to follow,” she said.

Former TT boxer Kirt Sinnette said Noel was his motivation. “Claude has always been an inspiration to me in my boxing career,” Sinnette said.

He added, “I hope that your legacy will live on with all our sportsmen and sportswomen in TT.”