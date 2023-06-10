Nedco launches cohort three of Business Accelerator Programme

Nedco CEO Calvin Maurice and Ministry of Digital Transformation manager of performance and engagement Dr Andrea Kanneh sign a memorandum of understanding at the launch of Nedco's Business Accelerator Programme, Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle

The National Entrepreneurship Development Co Ltd (Nedco) launched cohort three of its Business Accelerator Programme whereby 55 entrepreneurs began accelerated business training. A release from the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service said the launch took place at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Monday.

Line minister, Foster Cummings in his feature address said, “The Nedco Business Accelerator Programme is geared towards equipping entrepreneurs with the effective tools which will allow them to compete in the markets in which they trade, to be able to access entrepreneurial development training and customised accelerator services. It assists the cohort participants, nominated by partner organisations, who are committed to developing their choices in commercial success.”

Clarry Benn, Nedco chairman, then gave an overview of the programme and explained that it was launched so that entrepreneurship can be an important contributor to economic development, job creation and poverty alleviation.

The release said the programme is aimed at increasing the likelihood of success for start-ups and early stage entrepreneurs, as well as develop a more innovative and enterprising breed of entrepreneurs.

Benn said cohort three had the largest number of participants to date and the programme will continue to maintain the same focus on entrepreneurship education, namely continuous improvement in the quality of products and services; the sustainability of the businesses; training entrepreneurs simultaneously as a cohort, with the advantage of the cross fertilisation of ideas and sharing of experiences; the adoption of best practices; an intense development process of limited duration; and a structured programme of business oriented activities.

A participant of Nedco’s cohort two, Kinesha Sylvester and founder of the Fresh Press Factory in San Fernando also attended the launch. She said the entrepreneurial training, loan funding and business advisory of the Nedco Business Accelerator Programme gave her the push she needed to start her new cafe and employ four people.

Jayon Jemmott, founder of Jay’s Tsunami Sweet Treats expressed his excitement at being a cohort three participant.

He said, “I recommend this programme to any entrepreneur who wants to successfully start a business. The programme is free and will provide the support that I need. I look forward to learning from all it has to offer.”

The function included a brief signing ceremony for five new partners of the Nedco Business Accelerator Programme.

Signing on behalf of each institution were: Joanne Timothy, entrepreneurship coordinator at MIC Institute of Technology; Wendy Samsundar-Beharry, (ag) CEO of Agricultural Development Bank; Joanne David, director of the On-The-Job Training Division at the Ministry of Labour; Denise Aleong-Thomas, president of Small Tourism Accommodation Owners of TT; and Julian Henry, entrepreneurship consultant and programme manager at UWI, St Augustine.

Henry brought remarks on behalf of all the tertiary level, technical, vocational and agricultural training partners of the Nedco Business Accelerator Programme which also include: Sital College of Tertiary Education; CTS College of Business and Computer Science; University of the Southern Caribbean; UTT; SBCS Global Learning Institute; COSTAATT; Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies; Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme; Export Centres Co Ltd; Youth Business TT; Caribbean Yard Campus; National Energy Skills Centre; and Caribbean Industrial Research Institute.