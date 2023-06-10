Labidco plants 181 trees at La Brea Industrial Estate

People plant trees during Labidco's "Plant for a Purpose" carbon sequestering initiative on Saturday last. - Labidco

The La Brea Industrial Development Company Ltd (Labidco) launched its “Plant for a Purpose” initiative last Saturday, with the planting of 181 trees over a 4,000 square metre plot of land on the La Brea Industrial Estate.

In a statement, Labidco said the initiative would play an important role in offsetting greenhouse gasses and promoting ecological diversity in the estate.

“The trees planted included mango, guava, cashew, coconut, and tamarind. They were selected for their ability to thrive in relatively poor soil conditions and are expected to sequester approximately two tonnes of carbon when matured.”

Labidco chairman Joseph Khan said, by launching the project, the company was demonstrating that sustainability and industrial development can coexist.

“Having identified three hectares of land that are unsuitable for industrial activity, the company has chosen to utilise this land for an impactful purpose.

"Through this project we hope to do more than just sequester carbon. We aspire to create a circular economy where resources are used efficiently, waste is minimised and economic growth is decoupled from environmental degradation.”

He said the initiative was part of a larger strategy involving several sustainability projects including the GHG emissions report at the port of Brighton which he described as a significant step in understanding the emission levels at the port.

“Through these initiatives, Labidco hopes to lead by example, creating a blueprint for other industries to follow. We are setting the tone, we want to be examples and we want to be at the forefront of these initiatives.”