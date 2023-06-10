Jason Costelloe, Angela Bayne win Rainbow Cup triathlon titles

TT’s Jason Costello won the Individual Standard Olympic Distance at the Rainbow Cup 2023, kicked of at Turtle Beach, Heritage Park on Saturday. - David Reid

JASON COSTELLOE and Angela Bayne won the standard division titles when the 17th Rainbow Cup triathlon event was held at Turtle Beach in Tobago on Saturday.

Costelloe, 38, defended his crown as he crushed the field in a winning time of two hours, 23 minutes and 30 seconds (2:23:30). In the category, athletes must complete a gruelling 1.5K swim, a 40K bicycle ride and a 10K run.

Dwayne Roach, 40, was second in 2:36:36 and Jean-Marc Granderson, who normally competes in the sprint triathlon, was third in 2:39:37. Granderson, a former national junior athlete, is now 22.

Bayne, 43, won the women’s category in 3:04:56 and was sixth overall. Aliya Drakes, 39, was 11th overall, but second among the women in 3:28:12.

Renee Darwent, 46, got on the podium with a third-place finish in 3:51:50.

In the sprint triathlon teenager Jacob Cox and Tamiko Butler won the men’s and women’s categories respectively. In the sprint triathlon athletes are required to do a 750-metre swim, a 20K ride and a 5K run.

Cox, 16, won the men’s race in 1:12:43, Noah Teixeira, 17, was second in 1:13:03 and Coby Sylvester, 19, rounded off the top three in 1:16:48.

Butler, 32, was a comfortable women’s winner and seventh overall in 1:19:34. Kaye Rankine Beadle, 19, was second among the women and 11th overall in 1:24:28 and Jenae-Marie Price, 16, was third and 15th overall in 1:29:43.

Several age group categories were also contested along with a 5K event.