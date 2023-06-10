James tells Tobagonians: Stop relying on THA 'early morning wuk'

Leslie Henry, from left, director, Sebro Construction Ltd, Cherisse Wallace, director, Land Management Department and THA and Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James at the sod-turning ceremony for the Synergy Water Park at Friendship Estate, Tobago. - Corey Connelly

SECRETARY of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James is urging Tobagonians to stop relying on “early morning wuk” jobs within the THA to earn a living.

He was speaking on Friday at a sod-turning ceremony to mark the construction of the Synergy Water Park and Activity Centre at Friendship Estate, Tobago.

The ground-breaking $300 million project is a collaboration between Water Synergy Ltd, Sebro Construction & Maintenance Ltd and the THA. It is scheduled to begin within the next two months and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

In welcoming the water park, James said Tobago has been yearning for such a project for many years.

He applauded the decision by Water Synergy Ltd and Sebro Construction Ltd to partner with the THA on the project, which was in the works under the previous PNM-led administration.

James urged Tobagonians to embrace the opportunities that will be presented by the public-private sector initiative.

He said, “Listen, we have to move away from this idea of morning wuk. We have to move away seeking only government employ and we have to look and buy into the private sector and build relationships with the private sector and expand the pool of employment possibilities in the country of Tobago. This project, this development, provides that opportunity.”

James added, “I am sure in the construction phase there will be need for all kinds of employment, for all kinds of trades and labourers and we hope that those who manage the construction will make it their business, even insist that a major part of the labour and equipment rental and usage be brought from Tobago.”

He said although Tobago continues to be regarded as an “ideal southern tourism spot,” the island has remained largely underdeveloped.

“The tourism packages are insufficient, the people coming on the cruise ships have very little excursion sites to visit and we hope that this facility is, in fact, the tipping point that the Tobago operation has been yearning for.”

He said one of the administration’s main financial goals is to bring private sector funds to Tobago.

“We have struggled for years with limited budgets and while we seek opportunities to plan out the spatial development of Tobago we would consider all and any investor who is willing to put money on the island, who is ready to provide employment during and after construction.”

In her address, Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael endorsed James’ call for Tobagonians to move away from the “morning wuk” mindset.

“My colleague Secretary James spoke about the fact that we need to move away from this idea that the THA is supposed to be employing everyone and projects like these give us the opportunity to find other private sector ventures that can work towards developing Tobago,” she said.

“So we are extremely thankful that the investors continue with this project, those investors being local and foreign, continue seeing this island as the gem that it is, understanding that we need the help from all of you to truly make Tobago the greatest little island on the plant.”

BYisrael said she hopes a “significant portion” of Tobagonians will be employed on the project.

“I am demanding that you use a significant portion of local everything to ensure that we do not have a situation where our plumbers and our electricians, masons and carpenters, have to see individuals coming from other places when they actually have the skills.”

Saying Tobago has some of the best tradesmen, BYisrael said the narrative about foreign investment must change.

“We want to change this idea that they coming in to take over. But the people of Tobago must see this as part of who they are and they must see this as part of what they are doing and they must see themselves in the development that is happening here.”

Sebro Construction CEO Melendy Sebro urged tourism stakeholders and Tobagonians generally to take advantage of the opportunities that will come their way.

Michael Phillips, director, public affairs, Synergy Water Park Ltd, also spoke.