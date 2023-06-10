Hats off to Dr Ramnarine, EWMSC

THE EDITOR: At a time when public health institutions are under much scrutiny for perceived negligence, I must let the public know my experience at the Eric William Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, was anything but negligent.

In December, I was diagnosed with a meningioma, more commonly known as a brain tumour.

Surgery to remove it was successfully performed in January by Dr D. Ramnarine and his neurology team. I spent one week warded, to monitor my recovery, and was then discharged, with no complaints.

My experience at the EWMSC, which was my first at any public health facility, was amazing. The doctors were prompt and professional, kept my family updated with my progress, and always dealt with me with the utmost care and courtesy.

Even at the follow-up clinic appointments, these doctors met me with the same attention and efficiency.

I want to take this opportunity to shine a light on these heroes, who perform their tasks with distinction, even with limited resources, heightened criticism and a general lack of gratitude. Keep up the amazing work doctors. Blessings always!

JULIE RAMCHARAN-NATHANIEL

D'Abadie