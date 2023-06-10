God telling me to pay

THE EDITOR: In the fast-approaching matter of property taxes, I as a citizen of this land and, far more importantly, as a Christian who seeks to always be obedient and pleasing to Him, am anxious, ready, happy and willing to pay same.

For my God has instructed me to, "Render therefore to all their due: taxes to whom taxes are due, customs to whom customs, fear to whom fear, honour to whom honour." As such, I'm on board. Bring the tax.

JILL MILLER

San Fernando