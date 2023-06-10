Garcia keen to help 'talented' Trinidad and Tobago teammates

Levi Garcia poses with the Greek Cup trophy after winning the title with AEK Athens -

LEVI Garcia is elated to re-join the Soca Warriors squad, and Che Benny is relishing the opportunity to make his senior team debut after being called up for the squad to play Guatemala in an international friendly on Sunday.

The match will kick off at 6 pm at Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania, US. A 22-man squad was selected for the Guatemala clash, and following that match a national team will be chosen for the 2023 Gold Cup qualification tournament which will be held from June 16-20 in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, US.

Garcia is not part of the team for the Guatemala match as younger players have been given a chance to stake their claim.

During a training session on Thursday at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, Garcia said, “I feel really good (to be back). It is a good feeling to be with the younger guys to give them a bit of motivation and try to get them as ready as possible for the friendly.”

Garcia, based in Greece with AEK Athens, missed two Concacaf Nations League B matches due to injury in March. Garcia, 25, helped his club win two titles this year.

Asked if he sees himself as a leader on the team having the experience of playing overseas, he said, “If you want to call it that, but for me it is just to pass on what I have learned. These guys are really talented and it is just to get the mind on the right track to get the best out of them.”

There are some emerging players in the midfield and forward positions with the likes of Reon Moore, Kaile Auvray, Michel Poon Angeron, Duane Muckette, Ryan Telfer and Joevin Jones among those showing ability.

Garcia, who hails from Santa Flora, said he is excited to play with them.

Midfielder Che Benny of AC Port of Spain, 22, is having a prolific season scoring goals and providing assists in the TT Premier Football League and has been selected for the Guatemala match.

Benny said, “I feel great (to be with the team). I have been knocking on the door. I am having a great season so far.”

Speaking about the Guatemala match, he said, “It is a great chance for the local-based players to get seen.”

Benny, a Belmont resident, wants to add value to the team.

“I think I bring quality to the team, so I am really confident.”