Digicel backs Star Network as TATT says no green light given to operate

A security guard speaks to disappointed members of the public outside Invaders Bay Tower, Mucurapo, Port of Spain, on Friday after the cancellation of the launch of Star Network's Blue Mobile Network on Friday morning. - Anisto Alves

DESPITE the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago's (TATT) statement that there is no third provider, Digicel, a licensed telecommunications provider, is offering support to Star Network to legally provide reliable connectivity.

The move comes after TSTT lodged a formal complaint to TATT over Star Network’s ability to operate as a telecommunications service provider without an application or concession.

Star Network has since denied being a mobile virtual network operator and accused TSTT of misleading the public.

Nevertheless, Digicel has expressed its willingness to provide reliable connectivity to anyone who wants to use Star Network’s services lawfully.

Even as TSTT raised an alarm to Star Network’s operations following its failed launch on Friday morning, Digicel revealed it was in active discussions to work with the new entity.

Commenting on the matter on Friday night, Digicel said, “As a licensed provider, we welcome anyone who wants to use Digicel's services to lawfully provide reliable connectivity, and we are in ongoing discussions with Star Network to support their needs in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Contacted for a response on Digicel’s position, TATT’s CEO Cynthia Reddock-Downes had no further comment on the matter.

As early as 6 am on Friday, many – including children in uniform – gathered for the advertised $1 smart phone and laptop limited deal at its Invaders Bay Towers, Port of Spain office for the official launch of Star Network’s Blue Mobile Network.

In a notice, the company said the offer was exclusively available to those who had subscribed with the network – starting with parents and students.

But before the event could start, it was cancelled.

When Newsday visited, one official claimed the launch had to be cancelled because of the overwhelming response, and a second launch at a bigger venue was being arranged.

But Newsday was told by management of the building that no approval was granted for such an event.

The building management official did not want to confirm if Star Network’s office was based inside the building.

Members of the Cyber Crime Unit also visited the site.

No one was allowed in the building so subscribers and potential customers were made to wait in the sun.

Just after 11 am, many left disappointed and others accused the company of false advertising and fraud.

It also seemed as though many people mistakenly linked Star Network’s operations with billionaire businessman and CEO of Twitter Elon Musk network, Starlink’s, recent announcement of a ten-year concession from TATT to provide satellite broadband service in the second quarter of 2023.

In a Facebook video, hours after the failed launch, Star Network accused TSTT of trying to “misconstrue information to the public by indicating we are a mobile virtual network operator. This information is misleading and false.

It said, "Our network of international and local partners are committed to providing superior value and we expect that other companies affected by our innovative solutions would be upset."

The post was in response to concerns raised by TSTT in leaked letter to TATT.

In that letter, TSTT questioned the legality of the new network, saying there was no proof that Star Network had authority to operate as a public telecommunications network.

As such, TSTT said it believed the company was either attempting to operate outside of the boundaries of the Telecommunications Act or was hoodwinking the country “in an attempt to extract money for unsuspecting public.”

TSTT CEO Lisa Agard could not be reached for comment.

In a social-media video that day, an official purporting to be from Star Network claimed it had received clearance from TATT to operate once the word "mobile" was removed from the name of its service, initially called the Blue Mobile Network.

Star Network further claimed that TATT "applauded our efforts to provide better access to quality devices and internet connectivity to the people of TT."

It said the authority gave approval for it to operate under the name Blue Network.

But, TATT said no application had been made nor a concession granted to any potential ‘new’ operator that was scheduled to launch on Friday.

It said any potential operator wishing to operate a public telecommunications network, must apply for, be approved, and be granted a concession to operate a network.

TATT said its legal team and telecommunications inspectors visited the advertised location for the launch of the alleged new network to ensure that there was no breach of the Telecommunications Act.

Based on the Authority’s investigation, the Star Network is not providing a public telecommunications service or network, the release said.

According to chap 47:37 of the Telecommunications Act, section 21 (1): No person shall operate a public telecommunications network, provide a public telecommunications service or broadcasting service, without a concession granted by the minister.

Star Network CEO Keron Les Pierre could not be reached for comment.