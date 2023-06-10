Deputy Chief Sec: THA has no Chief Administrator

Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael. - File photo/David Reid

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is without a Chief Administrator.

Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael said so on Friday as she apologised for the absence of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine at the sod-turning ceremony to mark the construction of the $300 million Synergy Water Park at Friendship Estate, Tobago.

Augustine was supposed to deliver the feature address at the event.

BYisrael, who delivered remarks on his behalf, said, “I must indicate that I am standing here today because, unfortunately, the Chief Secretary is unavailable because he has been trying to deal with several emergencies that have come as a result of the Tobago House of Assembly being without a Chief Administrator for almost a month.”

She added, “Everything that happens as a result of not having a Chief Administrator, our most senior public servant, he is now trying to manage that and trying to deal with the offshoot of that situation.”

Newsday understands that the Chief Administrator Ethlyn John is on pre-retirement leave.

Chief Administrators, who are equal in rank to permanent secretaries, are appointed by the Public Service Commission.

According to the THA Act 40, 1996, section 71, sub section 1, “There shall be assigned to the assembly a Chief Administrator who shall be a public officer…”

The Act also said, “Prior to section 71 (4), prior to consultation with the Public Service Commission on the appointment of the Chief Administrator, the Prime Minister shall consult with the Chief Secretary.”

A source said the Prime Minister has the power, under the Act, to reject or endorse the candidate proposed for Chief Administrator.

The source said chief administrators are public servants and not politicians.