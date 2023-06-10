Claude Noel's funeral on Saturday in Arima

Trinidad and Tobago boxing legend Claude Noel. - Roger Jacob

THE funeral for former world boxing champion Claude Noel will be held at Allen’s Funeral Home in Arima at 3.30 pm on Saturday.

Noel died at age 74 on May 21 at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope after suffering from diabetes for several years.

His boxing career spanned 1973 to 1984. He held the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title and was twice holder of the Commonwealth lightweight title.

Noel, a Tobagonian, received the Chaconia Gold Medal in 1982 and the Claude Noel Highway in Tobago was named in his honour.

