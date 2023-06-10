Charles, Kallicharan lead Soca Kings to Dream XI T10 win

Batsman Dejourn Charles -

DEJOURN Charles and Kirstan Kallicharan showed form with the bat to steer Soca Kings to an opening day eight-wicket victory in the fourth edition of the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Friday.

Tobagonian Charles struck 35 off 18 balls and Kallicharan struck 34 not out off 25 deliveries as Soca Kings, chasing 83 to win, ended on 83/2 in 8.2 overs. Both batsmen found the boundary regularly as Charles hit three fours and two sixes and Kallicharan struck five fours.

Christopher Vincent took 1/5 in 1.2 overs for Parakeet Buccaneers.

Earlier, Buccaneers posted 82/6 with West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales lashing 20 not out off 14 balls. Ansil Bhagan and Nicholas Ali took 2/7 and 2/11 respectively.

In the first match on Friday, Blue Devils defeated Steelpan Players by six wickets.

Former West Indies wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin struck 38 not out off 25 balls to guide Steelpan Players to 93/5 in ten overs. The other batsmen failed to deliver as the next highest score was 13 from Isaiah Rajah.

Stephawn Solomon kept the scoring rate down grabbing 2/12 in two overs for Blue Devils.

In response, Adrian Ali struck 29 off 15 deliveries as Blue Devils got to 94/4 in 9.5 overs. Ewart Nicholson and Daniel Williams also made contributions hitting 21 not out and 21 respectively.

Fast bowler Anderson Phillip tried to limit the Blue Devils batsmen taking 2/17 in two overs.

The tournament continues on Saturday. The entire tournament is being played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Summarised Scores:

STEELPAN PLAYERS 93/5 (10 overs) (Denesh Ramdin 38 not out, Isaiah Rajah 13; Stephawn Solomon 2/12) vs BLUE DEVILS 94/4 (9.5 overs) (Adrian Ali 29, Ewart Nicholson 21 not out, Daniel Williams 21; Anderson Phillip 2/17) Blue Devils won by six wickets.

PARAKEET BUCCANEERS 82/6 (Jayden Seales 20 not out, Kiedel Glasgow 14; Ansil Bhagan 2/7, Nicholas Ali 2/11) vs SOCA KINGS 83/2 (8.2 overs) (Dejourn Charles 35, Kirstan Kallicharan 34 not out; Christopher Vincent 1/5) Soca Kings won by eight wickets.

Saturday’s Fixtures:

Giants TT by MAQ Group vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, noon

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Rungetters, 2.30 pm