Allyuh wicked to do granny that

THE EDITOR: I refer to the grandmother who was arrested by police for resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour, during a protest for better roads in her community. I had to rub my eyes to ensure I read the report in the newspapers correctly.

Then I saw a video of the incident and was absolutely appalled at what was done to that lady. Pure wickedness! If this is what passes for policing in our country, I am ashamed and scared.

From what I saw in the video, the police told the lady to lower her voice as she was being disorderly. They arrested her and she got another charge of resisting arrest. I watched that video about ten times and am still trying to see where resistance took place.

Where are these officers when people set off fireworks and scratch bombs at certain times of the year? Do they go up to them and tell them they are disturbing the peace and to ensure the fireworks and scratch bombs explode quietly?

But granny is a senior citizen, so you feel you could abuse your powers.

To make matters worse, according to media reports, the police did not show up in court the next day causing the matter to be adjourned to July, while the old lady continues on $40,000 bail. Forty thousand dollars bail!

In October 2021, a Freeport man was granted $25,000 bail for attempted larceny. In November 2021, a man who beat a child unconscious was granted $20,000 bail. Last November, a 30-year-old man was given $40,000 bail for kicking and cuffing his wife.

For resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour, granny is on $40,000 bail! The case should have been thrown out immediately.

So will granny have to appear in court 30 times over the next 15 years, while the police play hide and seek? We all know the pace of the judicial system in this country.

Justice delayed is justice denied. God does not sleep. Somebody, "talk nah!"

LINUS F. DIDIER

Mt Hope