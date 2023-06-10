2 held in Claxton Bay for ganja

Ganja seized by police during a road exercise in Claxton Bay on Friday. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Southern Division police held two unemployed men, ages 30 and 46, for having a combined total of 175 grammes of marijuana during an anti-crime exercise 4 pm and 10 pm on Friday. A police report said the police got a tip-off and went to Hill Top Drive in Claxton Bay where they searched several homes.

There the police found 105 grammes of marijuana in a house, and arrested the 46-year-old suspect. At another house, they arrested the other suspect, who lives at Orange Field Road in Carapichaima.

Police from the Canine Unit were also part of the exercise. Once charged, the men are expected to face a Couva magistrate.

Speaking to reporters at the Marabella police station on Saturday, Divisional Commander Snr Supt Richard Smith said the police regularly hold exercises.

He recalled that on Wednesday, a roadblock exercise along South Trunk Road near Paria Suites Hotel in La Romaine led to the discovery of 30 packets of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1.5-$2 million. The police stopped and searched a Tiida car driven by a 29-year-old man from Sangre Grande and found 13.5 kilogrammes of marijuana. The driver, who was the lone occupant, was immediately arrested.

Smith added that the police were working to ensure the public’s safety and security. He said they go to other divisions as well when they have information.

Smith was at the station to show the four AK-47 rifles and 11 magazines they found near the roundabout in Debe on Friday night during a roadblock exercise. A Venezuelan, 30, had been detained in connection with the find. Investigations are ongoing.