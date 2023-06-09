Westmoorings housekeeper charged for false report, larceny

A 21-year-old Laventille woman became the third person charged arising out of a home invasion last month at a property in Westmoorings where she worked as the housekeeper.

The robbery happened at a home in the gated community of Regents Drive, Westmoorings, on May 17, when bandits pretending to be deliverymen entered the compound.

The housekeeper who was alone at the time gave the guards permission for the "deliverymen" to enter, but later claimed they overpowered her and tied her up.

The bandits stole a safe containing $10,000, US$3,000 and Can$1,000, before driving off.

The woman claimed she freed herself after the bandits left and called the police, but investigators became suspicious after certain inconsistencies in her claims and she was detained for three days before being released.

Two men, Keon "Valdo" Weekes, 43, and Jamaal "Mal" Mc Hutchinson, 31, both of Picton Road, Laventille, have been arrested and on May 27, were charged with robbery with violence.

Police said officers of the Four Roads CID and the Western Division Gang Intelligence Unit continued enquiries and rearrested the woman on Wednesday.

The housekeeper, who is from Eastern Quarry, Laventille, was charged on Thursday by acting Cpl Williams for larceny dwelling house and making a false report.

She is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate sometime on June 9.

Enquiries were supervised by Insp Grant and Sgt Jeanville.