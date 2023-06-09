West Indies sweep UAE 3-0 in ODI series

Spinners Yannic Cariah (left) and Kevin Sinclair (right) of the West Indies celebrate a wicket. FILE PHOTO -

WEST Indies swept hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, after a four-wicket win in the final match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

United Arab Emirates were poised for a competitive total batting first, progressing to 142/2 in the 23rd over. But Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, compounded by indecisive running between the wickets, led to the collapse as United Arab Emirates lost their last eight wickets for only 42 runs.

Ethan D’Souza (six) and Rohan Mustafa (five) were both run out cheaply and Sinclair ended with figures of 4/24 in 7.1 overs. Leg spinner Yannic Cariah grabbed 2/34 in eight overs.

Opener Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind helped United Arab Emirates get off to a strong start. Waseem struck 42 off 34 balls and Aravind made 70 off 75 deliveries, an innings which included eight fours and one six.

Similar to United Arab Emirates, West Indies got off to a positive start. After opener Johnson Charles was dismissed for three, Athanaze and Shamarh Brooks put on 66 for the second wicket to steer West Indies past 100.

Athanaze was attacking racing to his half century. But with the score on 101 in the 15th over, Athanaze fell for 65 off 45 balls (nine fours, three sixes).

West Indies progressed further to 132/2 in the 23rd over and were cruising to victory, before losing four more wickets. The regional side closed on 185/6 in 35.1 overs.

Brooks was the third batsman out for 39 off 58 balls.

Muhammad Jawadullah (2/36), Aayan Afzal Khan (2/40) and Karthik Meiyappan (2/41) were the best bowlers for United Arab Emirates.

West Indies used the series as preparation for the 50-over World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe bowling off on June 18.

Summarised Scores:

UAE 184 (36.1 overs) (Vriitya Aravind 70, Muhammad Waseem 42; Kevin Sinclair 4/24, Yannic Cariah 2/34) vs WEST INDIES 185/6 (35.1 overs) (Alick Athanaze 65, Shamarh Brooks 39; Muhammad Jawadullah 2/36, Aayan Afzal Khan 2/40, Karthik Meiyappan 2/41).