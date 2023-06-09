Two Brothers gunned down in Belmont

Residents look on as police and crime scene investigators secure the site and collect clues at the scene of a double murder at Davis Street, Belmont, Port of Spain on Friday at which brothers Raymond and Andy Weekes were killed by gunmen - ROGER JACOB

Police are at the scene of a double murder in Belmont where two brothers were gunned down.

Police said Raymond Weekes, 47 and his brother Andy Weekes were standing on Davis Street, off Belmont Valley Road, at around 4.30 pm on Friday when they were approached by two gunmen, one dressed in camouflage and the other dressed in black.

The gunmen shot the Weekes brothers several times before running away.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force were called in by residents.

A district medical officer was called in who declared both men dead at 5.23 pm.

Speaking with Newsday, Ramona Weekes, the younger sister of both men said she was asleep when the shooting began and was told by neighbours about what happened.

"When they told me what happened I ran over to feel them and neither one of them was breathing.

"They are construction workers, they just came from work.

"They are two innocent people.

"I was just a few metres away.

"I was saying it's better my life they take than my two brothers."

She said neither of her brothers complained of being threatened and was unsure of the motive for their murders.

Weekes said her brothers finished work for the day when they were killed.

One of the brothers was still wearing his rubber work boots when he was killed.

Police from the Port of Spain Division helped guide crime scene investigators to the murder scene owing to how narrow the road was.

Curious residents peered out of their homes to watch police investigators process the crime scene.

One resident who asked not to be named told Newsday he was saddened by the murders of the men but also frustrated over the spate of crime.

"I heard those shots those fellahs fired.

"It come now that men can't even lime on the street now any more."

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.