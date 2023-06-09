Trinidad and Tobago hockey women keep World Cup hopes alive

TT women's hockey players take a photo at Piarco International Airport before leaving for the Hockey 5s Pan American Cup in Kingston, Jamaica. - courtesy TT Hockey Board

THE Trinidad and Tobago women’s hockey senior team took another step towards their goal of qualifying for the 2024 Hockey 5s World Cup with a convincing 8-0 win over Guatemala at the Hockey 5s Pan American Cup in Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday.

With the win, TT booked a place in the semi-final against the US which ended after press time on Thursday. TT would have qualified for the World Cup with a win. If TT did not win they would have to contest the third-place playoff. The victorious team in that match would seal the last spot at the World Cup.

Krizia Layne was the star for TT against Guatemala scoring a hat-trick. Samantha Olton also showed her ability with two goals, while Shaniah De Freitas, Chelsea Dey and Felicia King all found the back of the net once.

The TT men will continue their quest to qualify for the World Cup against Panama at 4.15 pm on Friday. A win will see TT progress to the semi-finals at 7.30 pm on Friday.

The top three women’s and men’s teams will book places at the World Cup in Oman next year.