Tenders put out for repair work to Penal Rock Road landslips

Steel beams and sheets are placed at the side of this landslip to reinforce the land during repairwork in Gasparillo on Thursday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

Residents of Penal Rock Road, the major road running from Penal to Basse Terre Village in Moruga, can soon breathe a sigh of relief as major repair works are set to begin.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, as well as director of the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency Unit (PURE), Hayden Phillip, confirmed that tenders went out for repair work to three of four major landslips along Penal Rock Road.

The minister said the projects would be done in stages, adding that the ministry has “an aggressive landslip programme.” This programme includes PURE, Highways Division and the Bridges, Landslips and Traffic Management (BLT) Unit.

“We are addressing them, but they take some time especially now we have the procurement regulations. So whereas before we could have put out a tender and immediately get boots on the ground once it closed and award was made, there are certain processes now that have to take place,” Sinanan said.

“We are now working through those processes and it will take a little longer to get boots on the ground. However, everything is being addressed. We are also working with budgets.”

Sinanan said after the tenders are closed, they must be evaluated and timelines would be given before the works start.

Sinanan spoke on Thursday at Bonne Aventure Road in Gasparillo, where road works are ongoing on a massive landslip.

Sinanan, Phillip and other ministry officials visited Gasparillo and other areas where works are ongoing.

For years, residents in Santa Maria Village, Moruga have been begging for the roads to be repaired. Major landslips have prevented large vehicles from entering the rural community, and shop owners are forced to meet suppliers outside the community to buy goods.

Classes at the Santa Maria RC school often have to be dismissed early as water trucks cannot get to the location to give water.

A graduation and award ceremony is set for June 23 at the school under the theme “We are conquerors.”

On May 29, a fish vendor lost his goods after his van capsized while he was trying to manoeuvre on the deplorable road.