Special CAL flights for Reggae Sumfest

CAL CEO Garvin Medera. -

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has announced special flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica as it seeks to get more people across to that island to attend the Reggae Sumfest, of which it is a sponsor.

A release from the airlines on Thursday said these special flights are part of its formal partnership where it is the presenting sponsor of the show. The flights are between Trinidad and Montego Bay, with connections to other destinations.

The release said that Reggae Sumfest which is in its 30th year, is a celebration of Caribbean music, artistes, and culture. This internationally acclaimed festival provides Caribbean artistes with a global platform to showcase their talent.

From July 16-22, Reggae Sumfest will captivate audiences with an awesome line-up of performances and a vibrant celebration of reggae music.

CAL CEO Garvin Medera was very enthusiastic about the airline’s role as the presenting sponsor, stating, “We are happy to be the presenting sponsor of Reggae Sumfest, an event that represents the spirit of reggae music.

“This festival showcases the rich diversity of our music and culture, and we are proud to play a part in making it even more accessible to music lovers from across the region and beyond with these special services. These flights will provide convenient and direct transportation to Reggae Sumfest, ensuring that fans can immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the festival.”

For more information about the special flights and to book tickets, visit www.caribbean-airlines.com.

Medera said CAL is committed to supporting the arts and culture in the Caribbean, and this partnership with Reggae Sumfest underscores the airline’s dedication to promoting the region’s vibrant musical heritage.

The release said that by offering special flights and facilitating access to this iconic event, CAL aims to enable more individuals to experience Reggae Sumfest.