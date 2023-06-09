Sinanan tells Roget: Ministry not trying to disrupt Labour Day celebrations

JTUM leader Ancel Roget, alongside SWWTU president general Michael Annisette, left, annouces plans for Labour Day observances during a media conference at BIGWU's office in Barataria on Friday. - ROGER JACOB

MINISTER of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan has denied claims that his ministry is using roadworks in attempts to "interfere" with upcoming Labour Day celebrations. He is assuring JTUM (Joint Trade Union Movement) leader Ancel Roget that work at Charlie King Junction, Fyzabad will be completed by then.

Sinanan was responding to a statement Roget made during a press conference in Barataria on Friday to discuss this year's Labour Day – June 19 – celebrations.

The regular route for such celebrations begins at Avocat Junction and ends at Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad.

However, Roger said the "dirty hands of this government" began to "dig up" the area in which a stage is going to be erected.

He said the ministry, and by extension, the government, wants to "interfere with our Labour Day proceedings.

"Could you imagine that? Today, you have workers working paying taxes and so on..paying the same government who is trying to upset the Labour Day celebrations.

"That could only come about by the vindictive nature of a Keith Rowley government."

He said no other administration has ever done something like this.

But he added, "They could dig a hole, they could dig a trench, they could jump in the trench, we will have our Labour Day celebrations.

"Mr Minister of Works, all of those major equipment you intend to put in front our stage in Fyzabad on June 19, think again...Check yourself before you wreck yourself."

He called on the ministry to complete its roadworks there in time as it has "ample time.

"Do not try to affect our Labour Day activities by leaving equipment there or digging up in front where we need to converge..."

Asked about this on Friday, Sinanan told Newsday that roadwork is being done across the country and that JTUM is not being targeted.

In fact, he said Roget should be happy as "the end result will result in a better surface for them to use."

He said Roget seems to just be making a statement "to get a sound bite" and that "the ministry will ensure what ever work is completed before that."